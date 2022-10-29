Highly anticipated Kuching Jazz Festival starts off with a bang

KUCHING (Oct 29): Despite scheduled to start from 7pm, audience members came as early as 6pm to reserve the best spots for the long-awaited Kuching Jazz Festival at Grand Margherita Hotel here.

The crowd was captured dancing to the music and enjoying the concert which kicked off with a performance by homegrown jazz group Ta’Dan.

Their act was followed by Indonesian jazz artist Hendri Rotinsulu and their fellow countrymen Jazmint Band.

The first day of the two-day festival also saw Malaysian jazz singer Noryn Aziz serenading the audience.

Those fortunate to attend were also treated to an auditory feast by performer Freyja Garbett Quartet from New South Wales, Australia.

Headlining the first night of the Kuching Jazz Festival was the charming Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit.

The festival finally resumed after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic but was back in full swing as the nation eased most of its restrictions as it transitions into the endemic phase.

The Kuching Jazz Festival was first created by the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) in 2017 with the aim of providing a platform to inspire and nurture local music talent and has since gone on to join a line-up of successful and adored state-based music festivals.

This year, it has been placed under the helm of Hemisphere Corporation – a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEDC.

Set to perform tomorrow are Indonesian singer Afgan, The Arkroyal from Singapore and Malaysian talents Ky Den, Ushera and Leon Sapphire.