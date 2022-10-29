Ibraco reveals The NorthBank Commercial Centre, latest addition to The NorthBank Township

The One Stop Business Solution consists of three-storey commercial shops, single-storey lock-up shops and eight-storey office towers

Ibraco Berhad reached another milestone as Sarawak’s premier property developer with the latest addition to its commercial zone called The NorthBank Commercial Centre.

Strategically located, highly visible and conveniently accessible from the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway and other road networks, The NorthBank Commercial Centre is establishing itself into one of Kuching’s prime locations for business growth and vibrant business hubs.

The commercial centre offers excellent customers potential as it is surrounded by a growing population from matured neighbourhoods such as Tabuan, Stutong, Samarahan, as well as The NorthBank area. It is also in close proximity to Sama Jaya High Tech Park, where scores of multi-national companies are found. Other nearby amenities that support the economic growth of the area include schools and education centres, and medical centres.

Furthermore, it provides ideal opportunities for businesses and young entrepreneurs to establish themselves as one of The NorthBank’s sought-after enterprises. It also promotes work-life balance, with ample spaces to socialise, dine and wind down.

In the near future, a private specialist hospital will soon contribute to the robustness to the NorthBank commercial zone.

The upcoming Autonomous Rail Transit (ART) System project, connecting the suburb of Greater Kuching City and Samarahan area, enables a quick and easy access to The NorthBank Township.

This development consists of 59 units of 3-storey commercial shops with double frontage access, 9 units of single-storey lock-up shops with ample open spaces, and 4 units of 8-storey strata-titled office towers. Those familiar with the project have already expressed a great deal of interest in the single-storey lock-up shops and 3-storey commercial shops.

To find out more, visit us at the launching from November 4-6, 2022, from 10am-pm, or call 082-361111, or visit our website at www.ibraco.com or www.the-northbank.com or our Ibraco Berhad Facebook and Instagram pages.