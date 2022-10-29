‘Ikan Soldadu’ is back at Terasang market in Kapit

KAPIT (Oct 29): A rare species of freshwater fish, known as “Ikan Soldadu” can now be found at Terasang market.

The market located along Jalan Penghulu Geringgang is best known for its variety of local produce.

The fish is rare because of its unique slithering camouflaged skin that looks just like the army uniform and it is seasonal. It is usually only available towards the end of Oct and early Nov.

It is mainly fished along the stretch below Pelagus rapids, Nanga Ensilai and Batang Rajang. The fishermen would normally use fishing nets to catch the fish.

According to a fishmonger identified as Loh Ah Ha, the fish swims in a school of ten to 20 and a mature fish can reach up to 200 grams, and the skin is covered with a layer of sticky fluid.

Selling at only RM30 per kilogramme, it is reasonably cheap in comparison to other freshwater fish.

Freshwater fish like Patin and Lajong are priced between RM85 to RM125 per kilogramme in Kapit depending on the size.

Bigger fish are usually priced higher as the texture and taste is completely different from the smaller ones.

“Don’t remove the sticky fluid on the skin. Just rinse with clean water and cut into pieces. Boil the hot water with a few slices of ginger, small red onions and lemongrass. Bring the water to boil before adding in the fish.

“Cook only for a few minutes. It will taste delicious and sweet. The best part of Ikan Soldadu is the sticky fluid which disappears after cooking,” said Sibat, a local met at Terasang Market sharing the best way to prepare the fish.