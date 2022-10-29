Increase flight frequencies ahead of GE15, Transport Minister tells airlines

AYER HITAM (Oct 29): Airlines in the country have been asked to increase flight frequencies ahead of the 15th General Election (GE15) so that ticket sale prices can be controlled.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the airport’s operating hours should also be extended until midnight, if necessary.

He urged airlines to be fair to all passengers, especially students, most of whom will opt to buy tickets at a cheap price.

“The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) needs to increase the monitoring of ticket prices and flight schedules to allow the people to return home to vote.

“I will ask (Mavcom) to look at the available facilities and use them as best as possible. As for land transport, I guarantee that everything will be sufficient throughout the period (GE15),” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the Batu Pahat district-level National Sports Day and the handing over ceremony of the Keluarga Malaysia Driving Licence Assistance (BLKM) to 107 recipients at SMK Suria Perdana, here today.

On BLKM, the incumbent Ayer Hitam Member of Parliament said that approximately 2,000 people from the B40 group across the country have benefitted from the initiative since it was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on March 13, adding that most of them are residing in the interiors of Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak.

Wee said the BKLM allows people to get a valid driving licence easily issued by the Road Transport Department.

“It is hoped that the relevant group can live a better life and improve their socio-economic standard,” he said. – Bernama