Indonesia’s heartthrob Afgan open to doing solo concert in Kuching if invited

KUCHING (Oct 29): Indonesian crooner Afgan Syahreza, or more popularly known as Afgan, is open to doing a solo concert in Kuching if there is an invitation to stage one.

The singer, known for his R&B hits like ‘Sudah’ and ‘Jodoh Pasti Bertemu’, said this during a press conference at Grand Margherita Hotel here today.

Last night, Afgan performed at a showcase held to mark the closing of Kuching Jazz Festival 2022.

“I really miss the fans in Sarawak. You guys have been very nice to me since the last time I was here in 2016. I am also excited to perform for this international music festival.

“I really want to (do a solo concert in Kuching). If anyone is interested in inviting me, let’s do it!

“I did solo concerts in Johor Bahru, in Miri, and in a few other places before – Kuching, not yet. So again, if anyone’s inviting me to perform for a solo concert in Kuching, I’m very open to it,” he enthused.

Asked if he had plans to have a new duet with Indonesian songstress Datuk Seri Rossa, Afgan said there was none for now.

“We sang together recently (but) for now, there’s no new song yet.

“For me, it’s hard to find songs that click with you these days. So, we’re waiting for the right song.

“If we’re to do another collaboration, it must be better than the last time,” he said.

Last night’s showcase also included performances from The Arkroyal (Singapore), as well as Ky Den, Ushera and Leon Sapphire – all from Malaysia.