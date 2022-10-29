Ismail Sabri: Debates not beneficial, better to look after people’s interests

KUANTAN (Oct 29): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said he would rather spend time looking after the people’s interests than participating in debates which would not produce any useful results.

He said this was what happened in the debates between Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and former information minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, and between Anwar and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in May this year.

“I have said this kind of debate does not bring any benefit. This person brings along his supporters, that person also brings his, and the supporters cheer in the hall. That’s it.

“We in the government do more than just debating. We make sure what is planned and announced is implemented. If there are problems like increase in cost of living, we will work out ways to ease the people’s burden.

“The government has a lot of work to do, and we do not just talk but also take action,” he told reporters after attending a Keluarga Malaysia (The Malaysian Family) feast in conjunction with the Pahang-level Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) Tour at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah here today.

Also present were Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Ismail Sabri said this stand was different from that of the opposition who could just indulge in talking without the need to implement what they said.

“They do not have to implement because they are not obligated to do what they talk about since they are not the government. But we (government) must implement what we promise,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said this when asked to comment on Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement that he was prepared to debate with any prime minister candidates of other parties in the run-up to the 15th general election.

Anwar, who is Pakatan Harapan chairman, had proposed at a ceramah in Temerloh recently that a debate be held among the prime minister candidates of the three major coalitions in the country. – Bernama