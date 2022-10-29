KTS 60th Anniversary: SBFM Industries holding Customer Food Fair now until Oct 30

SIBU (Oct 29): SBFM Industries Sdn Bhd (SBFM Industries) at Upper Lanang here is holding a Customer Food Fair from today until Oct 30 in conjunction with KTS’ 60th Anniversary celebration.

The fair starts at 7.30am and ends at 1pm, and is a way to show appreciation to customers for their continuous support.

According to SBFM Industries administration manager and organising chairman Kong Sing Teck, customers can purchase KTS food products at a special price.

“Those who come to the fair are also entitled to a ‘Welcome Lucky Draw’. Those who make purchases of at least RM20 will also be entitled to lucky draws as well.

“We also have game stations for children under 12 and if they participate, they can also receive lucky draw tickets. Meanwhile, those attending the Food Safety and Hygiene Briefing session and answer questions correctly will also receive gifts,” he said.

Meanwhile, KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau in his speech said the company started from humble beginnings with only three staff but today has some 15,000 staff.

He attributed the company’s success to the trust and support from its partners and also to the loyal directors and staff.

“We really thank our business partners for their support. For KTS to be able to sustain for a long period of time is because of the trust given to us by our partners.

“That is why the theme for the anniversary is ’60 Years of Partnership’ and we treasure this partnership both locally and overseas,” he said.

Lau said the food fair was to allow more people to know KTS’ products and to show appreciation for them.

He also said KTS had gone through many challenges over the years.

“Sarawak is as big as all the states in Semenanjung however the state’s population is only about 10 per cent of the total population in Malaysia.

“So, our market size is rather small and we also have suppliers from other places who are taking the market in Sarawak.

“That is why we cannot just rely on the domestic market – we have to go out to West Malaysia and overseas to expand our territory,” he said.

He said however, due to Sarawak’s locality, KTS products became less competitive outside the state.

Thus, he hoped the Sarawak government could put in better effort to create a better environment for local industries, especially small medium enterprises (SMEs).

“In Malaysia, I think at least 60 per cent of the economy depends on SMEs. I hope the government can do something to ensure local SMEs will remain competitive,” he said.

Also present were KTS Foodland Sdn Bhd general manager Peter Wong, KTS Trading Sdn Bhd senior general manager Peter Lau, KTS Trading Sdn Bhd business development manager Kevin Lau and Light Machinery Department general manager Augustine Ling.