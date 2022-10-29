Larry Sng suspends Zuraida, 12 supreme council members from PBM

KUCHING (Oct 29): Datuk Larry Sng, who claims that he is still the president of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), has suspended Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

He said the suspension also includes 12 other the supreme council members due to their involvement in undermining the interest of the party and his leadership.

“In accordance with PBM’s constitution Fasal 60 (iii), I have taken the decision to suspend the following individuals from their positions within the Majlis Tertinggi with immediate effect.

“This includes also the suspension of Datuk Hajah Zuraida Binti Kamaruddin as an ordinary member of PBM,” the Julau incumbent said on Facebook last night.

He added that the letters of suspension have been sent to the suspended members.

Apart from Zuraida, they are Haniza Mohamad Taha, Dr Daroyah Alwi, Rahimah Majid, Dr Sathiskumar Govindaraju, Muhammad Saiful Bahari Sahari, Na’im Brundage, Abdul Aziz Abdul Kadir, Zakaria Abdul Rahim, Muniraa Abu Bakar, Dato Chua Lian Chye, Dato Roger Tan Seng Huat and Albakri Salim.

“I strongly despise and condemn such political maneuvering which has undermined the trust of my leadership and have caused much confusion to party members and the general public at large.

“As such their positions will be suspended until a disciplinary committee is set up to look into the matter after the election,” said Sng.

He also said the suspended members will not be invited to the PBM supreme council meeting which will be held in Sarikei this Sunday.

“Majlis Tertinggi Meeting shall be called this Sunday in Sarikei, Sarawak, at 4pm in view of the urgency of this matter, to discuss and settle the issue immediately.

“I shall be exercising the provision Fasal 21 (ii) of the party constitution to allow the meeting to be held less than the required 7 days notice.

“Those who have been suspended will not be invited to attend the meeting,” said Sng.