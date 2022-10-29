Lating: Difficult to predict outcome of GE15 as it includes Undi18 voters

KAPIT (Oct 29): The outcome of the 15th General Election (GE15) would be hard to predict as unlike past polls, this upcoming one would have included youths aged 18 and 20 who are now eligible to vote.

In stating this, Kapit District Council chairman Lating Minggang believed that the lowering of the voting age and the automatic voter registration, under Undi18, would pose a significant impact on this election.

Adding to that, he also believed that many of these young voters would probably comprise students preparing their year-end examinations.

“How much they know about politics is an interesting topic to talk about,” he told The Borneo Post here.

On another subject, Lating opined that it would be good for the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to have a majority standing at the federal level to allow the continuity of smooth implementation of the projects in the state.

“Sarawak is now in the transformation stage towards its quest to become a developed state by 2030.

“GPS can be considered a multi-racial coalition as it consists of four component parties: PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu), PRS (Parti Rakyat Sarawak), SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party) and PDP (People Democratic Party).

“These parties are local-bases and their representatives in the State Legislative Assembly represent a very good mixture of the new, the young and the veterans,” said Lating.