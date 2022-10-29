Len Talif: 23,661 land titles issued to landowners as of Sept 30

KUCHING (Oct 29): A total of 23,661 land titles under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code have been issued to their respective landowners as of Sept 30 this year, said Natural Resources and Urban Development Deputy Minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

In a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, he said these titles involved a total 35,999 hectares.

He added these titles were from 57,582 individual lots involving 72,582 hectares of land surveyed under Native Customary Rights (NCR) land New Initiative Programme.

“Sarawak has always recognised NCR land, whereby issuance of title is closest to the heart of the landowners,” he said.

He explained the state government introduced the New Initiative Programme in 2010, which is implemented in two stages.

“The first stage is perimeter survey and gazetting under Section 6 of the State Land Code (KTN) as a Bumiputera Communal Reserve (Agriculture).

“The second stage is the surveying of individual lots and issuance of land title deeds under Section 18 of the Land Title Deed will be implemented,” he said during the Section 18 Land Title presentation in Sri Aman on Friday.

A total of 448 landowners from villages under the Bukit Begunan constituency received their land titles involving lands in Batu Besai, Panggau, Sunga, Bakong, Sungai Lekok, Jalan Empelanjau-Jungkon and Kampung Baur.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Bukit Begunan assemblyman Datuk Mong Dagang, Lingga assemblywoman Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor, Land and Survey deputy director Awang Zamhari Awang Mahmood, Sri Aman deputy Resident Elvis Didit and other invited guests.