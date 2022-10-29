Malaysian duo named winners of Asean-US Science Prize

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 29): Two women researchers have succeeded in putting Malaysia in the international stage when they emerged as winners of two categories in the 8th Underwriters Laboratories-Asean-US Science Prize for Women 2022.

They are Cancer Research Malaysia deputy chief scientific officer Dr Sok Ching Cheong and Monash University Malaysia Campus senior lecturer and researcher, Dr Maxine Tan.

Dr Sok won the Senior Scientist Category through research to develop a tele-consultation tool, MeMoSA (Mobile Oral Screening) which is an artificial intelligence (AI) driven digital health platform for early detection of oral cancer.

Dr Maxine won the Mid-Career Scientist Category for her research in medical imaging and AI by developing the first breast cancer short-term risk assessment model based on mammography and clinical and demographic characteristics.

In a media statement today, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba described the success as an impetus for both researchers to reach a higher level in scientific research.

“It is hoped their success would be a source of inspiration to fuel interest among national research institutions and researchers, especially female scientists, to contribute more quality research in the field of science, technology and innovation,” he said.

The 8th Underwriters Laboratories-Asean-US Science Prize for Women 2022 themed Artificial Intelligence in Health and Safety is a collaborative programme of the Asean Science, Technology and Innovation Committee, the United States Agency for International Development and Underwriters Laboratories based in the United States. — Bernama