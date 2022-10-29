Man in Miri arrested for alleged drug trafficking

MIRI (Oct 29): The police here nabbed a 28-year-old man on Friday for alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the arrest was made by a team from the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at around 3.30pm at a parking area in Marina.

“An inspection found a black-coloured plastic package and inside it was a transparent plastic packet containing drugs weighing 51 grammes. The drugs seized were estimated to be worth RM5,100,” Alexson said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping not less than 15 strokes.