Miri youths reminded to use GE15 to decide government of their choice

MIRI (Oct 29): Young voters should seize the opportunity to vote for the government they want in the coming 15th general election (GE15), one that can offer them the future they hope for.

In giving this reminder, the Federation of Miri Chinese Associations Youth chief Sean Huang said the Undi18 came at the right time, as youths today are much exposed to information from around the world via online social media to enable them to make the right choice.

“This means that all the political scenarios that are happening now can easily be found on the internet, they can judge for themselves and vote the government of their choice,” said Huang.

Conservatively, he added, youths are known as the group of people who understand the least about politics, and may lack sound judgment when it comes to decision making like voting.

“Yet, I believe what the youths need is a chance for them to learn, to be exposed to all information, and given the chance to make the one choice that will decide our country’s future – which is choosing a strong and stable government.

“Instead of denying their capability to choose, they should be treated equally as a voter, the trust and belief in them actually means a lot to the youths,” said Huang.

Nomination day for the 15th General Election will be on Nov 5 and polling day will be on Nov 19.