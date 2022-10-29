PKR S’wak to announce full GE15 candidate list by Nov 1

MIRI (Oct 29): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is expected to announce its full list of candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) by Nov 1, said its chairman Roland Engan today.

He said the reason why party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did not announce the candidates for Sabah and Sarawak at an event in Peninsula on Friday night was because the leaders from the two states have been given autonomy to announce their candidates.

“The announcement of candidates last night (Friday) was only confined to candidates in Semenanjung. The reason why Sabah and Sarawak candidates were not announced was simply because we have this autonomy – not only within our country but also within the party,” he said.

He said certain decisions affecting Sarawak, for instance, would be decided by local leaders in the party.

“So we are going to announce the candidates very soon – I will try my best to organise an event on Monday (Oct 31), if not on Nov 1.

“Of course, we will do it in the presence of all the top leaders,” he said, adding the announcement will be made in Miri.

On another note, Roland said PKR will be organising a ‘Jelajah Mega Harapan’ event on Nov 1 at 6pm at the Miri Waterfront Commercial Centre.