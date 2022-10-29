Rep: Pantai Damai state constituency records 17,000 new voters

KUCHING (Oct 29): The number of registered voters in the Pantai Damai state constituency has increased by 42 per cent, making the total number to about 37,000, revealed its assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

“In the last state election, the total number of voters was 20,000.

“Now, we have about 37,000 registered voters in Pantai Damai – an increase of about 17,000 new voters,” he said at a press conference after launching the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) election machinery here today.

Of the 17,000 additional voters, Dr Abdul Rahman said almost 7,000 of them were aged from 18 to 21.

As such, he said, a special team consisting of those from PBB Youth and Women will ensure that these young voters cast their votes.

“The 15th General Election (GE15) will serve as the young voters’ first experience. So, we need to ensure they come out to vote during polling day on Nov 19,” he added.

Also present at the press conference were GPS-PBB Pantai Damai branch deputy chief Merdehi Mas.