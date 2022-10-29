Sales from traders reaching RM200,000 a day after Sarawak Regatta-waterfront fest’s launch

KUCHING (Oct 29): The sales generated by entrepreneurs participating in the Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2022 was already close to RM200,000 in just a day after the event’s launch on Friday.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg hailed this as proof of this event being able to boost ‘the entrepreneurial passion’ of those who had set up booths at the venue.

“The Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2022 is bringing a spillover effect on our entrepreneurs.

“I was made to understand that despite the festival having just opened yesterday (Friday), the sales had increased to nearly RM200,000, especially those at the crafts bazaar,” he told reporters after performing the eye-dotting ceremony to kick off the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta today.

Moreover, Abang Johari also congratulated the state Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts under the leadership of Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, for a job well done.

Also present to witness the eye-dotting ceremony were Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, Minister in Premier of Sarawak’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan, and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

The Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2022 is going on over two weekends, starting with Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta 2022.

The much-awaited Sarawak Regatta 2022 will be taking place next weekend (Nov 4 to 6).

During a press conference last month, Abdul Karim had stated that there would be a special category for this year’s dragon boat regatta.

“It (special category) would be run as a show of support for cancer survivors, and Sarawak will also send our team to take part in that event.

‘October is actually the World Cancer month, and the organiser would also hold a ceremony of throwing fresh pink flowers into the (Sarawak) River as a symbolic gesture of support for the cancer survivors,” he was quoted as having said then.

For this weekend’s international dragon boat regatta, there are seven categories for Sarawak: the International Premier Open 20s; International Premier Open 12s; International Premier Mix 12s (five male and five female paddlers); International Premier Ladies 12s; International Masters Mix 40 and above (for paddlers born in 1982 and before); International Cancer Survivors Race 12s; and Malaysia Closed Men 12s.

Apart from Malaysian, 15 other countries will be sending their teams to the eighth edition of the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta: the countries are Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the UK, Cyprus, Italy, Netherlands, Georgia, Australia and the US.

Abdul Karim had said that this year’s edition of Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta had attracted 50 teams comprising 1,453 participants – adding that Iran, Georgia, Italy, Cyprus, Bangladesh, UK and UAE would be sending their teams for the first time.

“The total value of prizes for Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta has been increased to RM100,000.”

Next weekend will be the Sarawak Regatta, with the contenders vie for the coveted ‘Raja Sungai’ trophy.

The grand winner will take home prizes worth RM20,000, which is part of total prizes worth RM254,000 up for grabs.

There will be 14 categories in this year’s Sarawak Regatta, including a new one called ‘Perahu Tambang – Berdayung’ (Small Passenger Boat – Rowing).