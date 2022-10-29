Sarawak minister tells cooperatives to empower members’ involvement, capacity in entrepreneurship

MIRI (Oct 29): Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has urged cooperatives to grab any available opportunity to empower members’ involvement and capacity in entrepreneurship.

He said he wanted cooperatives to continue to function as a catalyst to boost people’s involvement in business.

“Cooperatives play an important role in helping small traders thus increasing their business capacity.

“Therefore, cooperatives should continue to play effective role and always find ways to develop members’ involvement in business,” he said when officiating at the Miri Malay Economic Cooperative Berhad’s General Meeting organised by the Miri Division Sarawak Malay Chamber of Economy (Dekoms) at Pulau Melayu here today.

Also present were Miri Division Dekoms chairman Mohamad Amin and Penghulu Samad Alip.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, also reminded attendees of the need for cooperatives to establish good relations with government departments and agencies related to business so that all information about assistance or business opportunities can be channeled accurately to members.

“You need to build good relationships with departments and agencies related to the business.

“This is important to ensure that members do not miss out on enjoying the business training program or any business assistance provided by the government departments or business agencies,” he said.

At the same time, he gave his support to the Miri division Dekoms efforts to help small and small medium business operators in contributing to economic development in Miri.

In the digital era, he said, there is a need for the traders, particularly those involved in the cottage industry, to go for online business.

He said with online business, it would help reduce the expenses of small traders in terms of operating costs.

It would also help to save the small traders in terms of cost operation, he added.