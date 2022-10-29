SDNU is with govt to serve people, says Mawan

SIBU (Oct 29): Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) is working with the government in serving the people, said its president Tan Sri William Mawan.

He said gone were the days when some quarters alleged that SDNU was used as a launching pad to attack the government.

“You have to go with the government because we (SDNU) are a social and cultural organisation of civil society and not a political party. In the past, we had more or less tainted ourselves because we thought the world was so free where you could say anything you like.

“Many were using SDNU as a launching pad to attack the government. When you do that you will definitely encounter all sorts of problems.

“Now, I say no such nonsense (making negative remarks on the government). We are just a civil society, we organise our members to have solidarity and unity so that we can walk alongside the government and its policies that are meant to benefit the people,” said the Pakan assemblyman after a welcoming dinner ahead SDNU ‘s 36th triennial general assembly (TGA) here, Friday.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah officiated at the event.

In his speech earlier, Mawan said SDNU’s headquarters would be relocated from Batu Kawah to Satok in Kuching next year.

At the same function, Uggah approved a RM50,000 allocation to SDNU Sibu and contributed RM10,000 for ‘suara emas’.

Meanwhile, Mawan was returned unopposed as SDNU president, while Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira the new deputy president at the close of nominations for office-bearers ahead of the TGA today.

The SDNU supreme executive council members are senior vice-presidents Banyi Beriak and Chambai Lindong; vice-president Ambrose Jarat; secretary-general Gerard Joseph; assistant secretary-general Norina Emas Wilson Guang; treasurer-general Jetphre Empali; assistant treasurer-general Ezra Rejem; and publicity officer Churchill Edward Drem.

The committee members are Peter Moni Selat, Anthony Ugor Nuili, Audrey Anging Wilson Jarau, Jeti Kumpai Endawie, Samuel Sila Mathew Unjah, Henry Banyan, Conrad Inti Robin, Denis Gasan Gudup, Lo Marin, Pani Igoh and Leo Mamba Simpang.

Gerard Joseph is public officer while internal auditors are Andrew Joris Noyen and Mundun Undau.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang; Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng; Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana; SDNU deputy president Christopher Gira Sambang; and Sibu branch chairman Chambai Lindong were also present at the dinner.