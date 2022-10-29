Tengku Zafrul reminds Malaysian youth ‘every vote matters’ come GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): Caretaker finance minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has strongly urged Malaysians aged 18-20, who will be voting for the first time in the 15th general election (GE15), to exercise their democratic right and responsibility as a citizen to vote and ensure the country’s future.

“Voting is part of your civic duty because you are taking responsibility for your country’s future. The stakes are high because the results will have an impact on future policy-making.

“The choice is yours. Would you choose policy makers that are responsive and responsible, while also taking a reformist approach for the sake of your children?

“This coming GE will be a heated competition for your hearts and minds, so choose wisely as every vote matters,” he said at the Youth Economic Forum 2022, themed “Charting a positive course for nation building with agility, resilience and impact.”

Tengku Zafrul said the country must restore stability to bring back Malaysia’s shine and appeal in the eyes of investors and the international business community.

“What better way to do this than to express ourselves through the ballot box.

“At the end of the day, regardless of the outcome, we must eventually close ranks because we are all #TeamMalaysia, and Malaysia simply MUST win,” he said.

GE15 is the first Malaysian general election in which the voting age is over 18 as opposed to over 21 previously. A total of 1,393,549 voters aged between 18 and 20 in the country will vote for the first time in the GE15. — Bernama