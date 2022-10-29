Three-fold increase in dengue cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): The increase of dengue fever infections in Sabah is a cause of concern and the state’s Dengue Special Task Force committee recently held a meeting to discuss about the worrying situation.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong in a statement on Saturday disclosed that up to the 42nd week the year, a total of 4,812 cases of dengue fever were recorded in Sabah compared to 1,336 cases recorded during the same period in 2021.

According to him, five dengue fever related deaths were recorded during the same period of time, three in Sandakan and one each in Papar and Tawau.

“As of October 22, 2022, the five districts with the highest number of dengue fever cases in Sabah are Sandakan, 1,394 cases, Kota Kinabalu, 1,155 cases, Tawau, 387 cases, Lahad Datu, 349 cases and Putatan, 344 cases.

“There are 74 active outbreak localities throughout the state, namely 11 hotspot outbreaks, 11 uncontrolled outbreaks and 52 controlled outbreaks involving seven districts namely Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kudat, Penampang and Pitas,” said Safar.

The public, he said, are advised to always take measures to prevent dengue fever by maintaining the cleanliness of their residences, both inside and outside.

“Water storage containers must be scrubbed and cleaned once a week and please use mosquito repellant when leaving the house during the time when mosquitoes are active,” he said.

Individuals who have symptoms of dengue fever must seek immediate treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital to reduce the risk of dengue hemorrhagic fever complications, especially for children and those with comorbid diseases.

“The State Government constantly monitors related issues and takes appropriate measures with the departments and agencies involved to ensure that the risk of dengue fever outbreaks can be addressed,” said Safar.