Two rescued from fire at house in Bintulu

SIBU (Oct 29): Two people were rescued from a fire at a house at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, Taman Kemena Raya in Bintulu on Friday night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone head Wan Kamaruddin Ahmad said a distress call was received at 8.25pm and 13 firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene.

“The fire involved a room on the ground floor of a two-storey house and was 20 per cent damaged,” he said.

Wan Kamaruddin said when the fire broke out, two victims were trapped inside the room but were rescued by members of the public before the firemen arrived.

“One of the victims was unconscious and was given CPR by the Bintulu Emergency Medical Rescue Services team. Both of the victims were later sent to the Bintulu Hospital for further observation,” he said.

The firemen successfully extinguished the fire using a nearby fire hydrant and after determining the situation was safe, they ended the firefighting operation.

The cause of the fire and total amount of damages is yet to be ascertained.