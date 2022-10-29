Voon: Feedback indicates many S’wakian voters want local opposition to team up

KUCHING (Oct 29): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan believes that many voters want to see the local-based opposition parties come together and be united for the 15th general election (GE15).

He based this on the feedback gained during its recent walkabouts, where he said the voters were very confident of PBK, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) coming together for the coming polls.

“The people have very good confidence in our combination – PBK, PSB and PBDS coming together as a united front.

“The PBK has been going around the marketplaces and talking to the people, and we have found out that the people want the local opposition to team up for GE15.

“If all the local-based opposition parties had collaborated with each other, we could have won 23 seats in the last state election,” he said during a press conference held at his office here yesterday.

Voon also said having PBDS in the group would arouse the Dayak sentiment, adding that this community had been left behind and marginalised for so many many years.

On this, he added: “We see that PBDS is not fighting just for the Dayaks, but also for other people in the rural areas including the Chinese and the Malays.

“That’s why we can work together with them.”

He also said with PBK and PSB both having many Dayaks members, they would be going to help PBDS win seats in GE15.

He said for PBK and PSB in the town areas, both parties should be able to combine well in view of both having strong candidates representing the Chinese community.

“That’s how the PBK, PSB and PBDS are able to blend well with each other.”

Voon also said based on a survey, many voters would want to see PBK, PSB and PBDS contesting in GE15 using one common logo.

In view of this, he said the PBK had decided that all its candidates would be using the PSB logo – except for Mas Gading.

“The reason why our PBK candidate in Mas Gading will be using our own logo is because he has been campaigning using PBK logo for many years, even before the collaboration with the two parties,” said Voon.