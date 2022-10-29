Wan Junaidi: Sarawak records more than 1.9 million voters

KUCHING (Oct 29): Sarawak recorded a total of 1,943,074 voters for the 15th general election (GE15), up 59.14 per cent against the 1,220,960 voters registered during the 2018 general polls, said Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The caretaker Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said of the total, 129,034 voters are aged between 18 and 20.

A total of 825,791 voters out of the total voters in the state are individuals aged 21 to 39, making up the largest segment, he said in a statement today, based on data from the Election Commission (EC).

In Sarawak, Wan Junaidi said 50.21 per cent or 975,618 voters are male, and the remaining 49.79 per cent or 967,456 voters are female.

According to him, 25,799 out of the total voters in the state are persons with disabilities (OKU).

Of these, he said 25,782 are ordinary voters, followed by 10 disabled police personnel and their spouses and seven disabled army personnel and their spouses.

The minister disclosed that the number of postal voters in Sarawak was slightly reduced to 22,127 this election compared to 24,545 in the last general election.

According to Wan Junaidi, a total of 38,148 officers are expected to discharge their duties on Nov 19 – polling day.

He said these personnel will be taking care of 1,943 polling stations including 55 postal voting stations, with a total of 4,286 channels.

He added that 74 out of the total 1,943 polling stations are located in rural areas with no access to telecommunication services.