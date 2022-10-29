Warisan names newcomer for Ranau seat

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): Parti Warisan today unveiled another candidate for GE15, this time for the parliamentary district of Ranau, which is also home to the iconic Mount Kinabalu.

Party president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal named former civil servant Markus Siton, who is Ranau division chief, during his visit to the division as part of his pre-election tour of the state.

The seat, which consists of primarily Dusun communities, is currently held by Jonathan Yasin who won on a PKR ticket in 2018’s GE14 but later defected to the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) under Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in 2020.

Yasin is expected to defend his seat.

Markus, 67, is a former director of the Department of Human Resource Development before his retirement in 2015. He is a first-time candidate.

Warisan has so far announced eight other candidates — Datuk Adnan Puteh (Sipitang), Dr Daud Yusof (Kimanis), Ahmad Hassan (Papar), Datuk Jilid Kuminding (Kota Marudu), Datuk Azis Jamman (Sepanggar), Datuk Darell Leiking (Penampang), Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Kota Belud) and Rashid Harun (Kudat).

The party intends to field candidates in all 25 parliamentary seats. — Malay Mail