Abg Jo: Possible for woman to become Sarawak Premier one day

KUCHING (Oct 30): It is not impossible for Sarawak to have its first female Premier one day, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said with the number of women leaders growing, there was nothing wrong with a female Premier leading the administration of the state so long as she had the support.

“If Rishi Sunak can become the UK’s prime minister, why not? You have to face reality.

“If she is good, can unite the people and has a vision for Sarawak – why not?” he told a press conference after officiating the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Women’s GE15 Election Machinery at Penview Convention Centre here today.

He was responding to a question on what his views were, should a woman be appointed as Premier of Sarawak in the future.

Abang Johari pointed out gender equality plays a pivotal role in social development in society today.

“So long as the woman leader is good, she can perform and the people have confidence in her, I believe there is nothing wrong with having a female Premier,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, the GPS chairman touched on grooming leaders of tomorrow as the future of Sarawak rests in their hands.

He said it was inevitable that present leaders would be replaced by younger ones eventually.

“Sarawak was previously under the leadership of Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud who was then succeeded by the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem before I became his successor.

“Of course, someone will replace me next time and this future leader will definitely be from the younger generation,” he said.

With GE15 just around the corner, Abang Johari said the election machinery of GPS was the best of the best.

He said come nomination day, GPS will be sending its best candidates to vie for a win in all 31 parliamentary seats the coalition is contesting in.

“We will send our GPS team on Nov 5 and we will work hard for these two weeks.

“God willing on Nov 19, the results of the polls will be that GPS has won all 31 seats,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president.

He urged all in the party to put aside any personal differences or issues and focused on the fight for the people through GPS.

“Let us win in style and be the deciding factor of the leaders of the country so that we can form a stable federal government.

“Let us all continue in our struggle and God willing, we will be able to achieve our goal for the prosperity of Malaysia,” he stressed.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, GPS Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Datuk Joseph Salang, PRS Women chief Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie, and SUPP Women chief Kho Teck Wan.