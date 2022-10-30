Abg Jo: Wan Junaidi offered to step down, but final decision yet to be made

KUCHING (Oct 30): Santubong incumbent Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has offered not to seek re-election in the coming 15th General Election (GE15), revealed Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

However, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said he has yet to decide whether to accept the veteran politician’s decision or not.

“He has asked to step down but I have not made my decision. But since he has said so, ‘apa boleh buat’? (what to do?),” he told a press conference after officiating GPS Women’s GE15 Election Machinery at Penview Convention Centre here today.

When asked why Wan Junaidi had decided to not to defend his seat this election, Abang Johari, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president said it was his choice to do so.

“He wants to because he told me that he’s already 77 years old. ‘Benar juak’ (That is true).

“He also said that he wants to do other things but he will continue to give us advice,” he said.

Wan Junaidi, who is currently caretaker Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), has been a member of Parliament for Santubong since 2004.

Speculations have been rife that the four-term Santubong MP has decided not to stand this GE15, preferring to pave the way for a younger candidate.

The Borneo Post recently reported that two names have been discussed to contest in Santubong under the GPS ticket namely Wan Junaidi’s political secretary Dato Sri Syed Hamzah Syed Paie and PBB Samariang information chief Datuk Wan Khalik Wan Muhammad.

On Oct 14, six-term MP Wan Junaidi remained coy when asked whether he would seek re-election, and only said that he would prefer PBB’s leadership to decide on his fate.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari when asked on the finalisation of GPS’ list of candidates for GE15, said it is “99.9 per cent finalised.”

“Right now, it’s just a matter of one or two names to be vetted. We are waiting for the clearance.

“I’ve got the clearance from the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), but I’ve yet to receive news from the Department of Insolvency and the police,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and GPS Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.