Afgan closes out last night of Kuching Jazz Fest by serenading 2,000-strong crowd

KUCHING (Oct 30): Indonesian singer Afgansyah Reza, better known as Afgan, serenaded the 2,000-strong audience on the final night of the Kuching Jazz Festival 2022 at Grand Margherita Hotel here.

Dressed in a white shirt and brown leather outerwear, Afgan began his performance with ‘Say, I’m Sorry’, one of the debut tracks from his Wallflower album released in 2021.

He then sang all-time favourite song, ‘Terima Kasih Cinta’ to a palpably excited crowd.

Also performing on the final night were Ky Den, Ushera and Leon Sapphire.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah when met by the media said the two-day festival had very encouraging response from jazz enthusiasts.

“I can see the event has been organised very successfully. For the two-day festival, it attracted over 2,000 people – above the organiser’s target,” he said.

He opined the music festival was held at the right time, along with other events ongoing in the city such as What About Kuching (WAK) and Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta among others.

“Even the hotel rooms in Kuching are almost fully-booked,” he said.

When asked if the Kuching Jazz Festival will be held indoors in the future, Abdul Karim said he personally preferred it to be held outdoors.

“I really love this place (the open-air space in Grand Margherita Hotel). The ambience is beautiful, next to the Sarawak River.

“But I have told the organisers that in the event where there is a huge crowd attending the festival, it can be extended to the riverside.

“It can be done – we did that for the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 event (at Kuching Waterfront) where there were boats floating in the centre. Plus we got to see performances done on the river,” he said.

The festival returned for its seventh year on Friday night, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.