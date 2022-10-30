Ahead of GE15, Mohd Rafiq quits as Bersatu VP

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 30): Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said he has resigned as a vice-president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) effective immediately, confirming rumours he was quitting due to being left of out the 15th general election.

Despite earlier denials of party leaders such as deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today, national news agency Bernama reported this evening that Rafiq has resigned from the party.

The former Melaka Bersatu chief told a news conference today that he was upset at not being chose to contest the Tangga Batu constituency. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME