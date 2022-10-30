Alliance of party-less candidates to contest in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): A group of passionate Sabahans with the heart to serve whole heartedly and good mind to uphold justice in Sabah will come together to contribute their effort to represent the constituents, and to ensure that the next five years they will have a caring government.

They will contest in all the 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah, including one in Labuan in the 15th General Election (GE15) under the Bebas symbol (party-less).

These people are volunteers who are willing to take up the challenges to stand up against the many political parties with a single objective and that is to serve the people. In another word, they are merely “seeking a job” from the people in the constituencies concerned. There will be no power struggle, power grab and ganging up.

Following the dissolution of the Parliament, the political parties are campaigning fiercely and divided with many factions, trying their best to ensure that the harvest of votes can enable them to form the next government after the GE15. The one thing for sure is that the people are confused, undecided or being misled to vote.

The coordinator of the Bebas Alliance, Datuk Dr Hiew King Cheu, a former Member of Parliament and assemblyman, was requested by the people who intend to take up the challenge to seek the job to represent the people as their humble servant.

Hiew explained that the party-less candidates will be a new clean choice for the voters and they are not controlled/monitored by any political parties. Their only boss is the people, and the decision comes from the people, he merely executes.

Democratically to elect them as your “managers”, they shall be government friendly. They shall make good understanding, arrangement and cooperation, and collaborate with the government of the day without losing the benefits of the people.

Hiew welcomes those who wish to adopt the concept of the Bebas Alliance to come forward to join the team or be a candidate in the GE15 to uphold justice and to serve.