China’s players win men, women’s individual events in Chinese Chess championship

KUCHING (Oct 30): The 17th World Xiangqi Championship held at Imperial Hotel here has ended on a high note with Chinese players being crowned the champion of the men and women’s individual events.

Wang Tianyi of China won the men’s individual event, while Fung Tony Ga Zen of Hong Kong and Nguyen Thanh Bao of Vietnam were placed the first and second runner-up respectively.

For the women’s individual event, Zuo Wenjing of China was named the champion, while Chen Xinglin, also from China, and Ngo Lan Huang of Singapore were the first and second runner-up winners respectively.

The men’s team event was won by Nguyen Thanh Bao and Lai Ly Huynh of Vietnam, while Wang Tianyi and Wang Kuo of China took up the first runner-up position. Fung Tony Ga Zen and Cheng Yin Lung of Hong Kong was named as the second runner-up winner for that category.

A new open category, where players competed in a shorter limited time period, was won by Chao Yi-Yifan of Taiwan, while first and second runner-up positions went to Fung Tony Ga Zen of Hong Kong and Lee Wen Ze of Malaysia respectively.

The under-16 boy’s individual event was won by Nguyen Tan Phat of Vietnam, while Tan Chee Lim of Malaysia and Pham Huy Khanh of Vietnam were placed the first and second runner-up positions respectively.

For the under-16 girl’s individual event, Dinh Tran Thanh Lam of Vietnam was the champion, while Phung Bao Quyen of Vietnam and Thong Yu Xuan of Malaysia were the first and second runner-up winners respectively.

In the under-12 boy’s individual category, Hsieh Ding-Heng of Taiwan was crowed the champion, while Lu Cheng-Hao of Taiwan and Chong Yun Qi of Malaysia were the first and second runner-up winners respectively.

As for the under-12 girl’s individual event, the top three positions were all occupied by Vietnamese players. Nguyen Trac Hoang Thy was crowned the champion while Nguyen Thien Kim and Do Nguyen Minh Hang took up the first and second runner-up positions respectively.

The prize presentation and closing ceremony of the 17th World Xiangqi Championship and Forum was held on Saturday night and it was officiated by the state Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, who represented the minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim, in his speech, encouraged youngsters to take up the Xiangqi game, otherwise known as Chinese chess, as it was a strategy boardgame that promotes the characteristics of prudence, foresight and careful planning.

“Through years of playing chess will definitely ingrain those tactical moves and experiences into your inner self and mould you into the pro-active mindset for bigger tasks ahead of your life,” said Abdul Karim, whose text-of-speech was delivered by Hii.

Abdul Karim said his ministry had always been supporting regional and international events to be organised in the state to promote Sarawak as a culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals (CANFF) destination.

He said the ministry had supported over 100 events across the state this year and the state was on track to achieve its target of 1.2 million visitor arrivals this year, with 1.14 million visitors achieved as of September.

The 17th World Xiangqi Championship was held at the hotel since Oct 23.

Among those in attendance were World Xiangqi Federation executive vice chairman Zhuo Guo Ping, Asian Xiang Qi Federation honorary life president Dato Sri Lau Wei Kiong, Sarawak and Kuching Xiang Qi Association president Kapitan Dato Lau Sie Lok and Chinese Consul-General in Kuching, Xing Weiping.