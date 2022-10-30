Covid-19 infections drop

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): The number of daily Covid-19 infections on Sunday decreased by 25 cases to 156 compared to 181 on Saturday.

However this reduction comes from a much lower number of test samples on Sunday which are 1,312 but with an increased positivity rate, 11.89 per cent, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said that cases in Kota Kinabalu are now in the double-digit category after a decrease of 42 cases recorded. The cases in Kota Kinabalu were 102.

Three other districts that recorded double-digit cases were Putatan, 16, Tuaran, 14 and Sandakan, 13.

Only one of the 156 cases reported in Sunday is in category 3. The rest are in categories 1 and 2.