Covidian tour: Comics Keren, Andrew leave Kuching audience in stitches

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 30): Ace stand-up comedians Keren Bala Devan and Andrew Netto made their return to Sarawak for a one-night show Friday as part of their ‘Covidian’ tour at La Promenade Mall here.

The show, which started around 9pm, opened up with Kuching-born Indian comic Ashweein Narayanan, who managed to captivate an audience of 30 people with local-related humour.

At some point during his opening act, Ashweein also demonstrated his rapping prowess, ‘spitting’ the bars as he went along.

The show then followed by its first headliner – the ‘Angry Indian’ Keren Bala Devan – who did not hold back with his hard-hitting angry rants on things he deemed ridiculous.

He went completely all-out with his humorous rants and complaints, especially on his experience during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Keren is known for his hilarious rants about things related to modern Malaysian cultural habits and the behaviour of the general populace.

Second headliner Andrew Netto took centre stage with his own blend of comic, featuring high-speed delivery of insights in the daily workings of an average person.

Like Keren, Netto also shared his own experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stand-up comedy show at La Promenade Mall ended at around 10.40pm.