Do your homework, get to know candidates before voting, Wee tells young voters

KUCHING (Oct 30): Young electors are urged to do their homework by getting to know more about their candidates representing various parties before casting their votes come Nov 19.

In making this call yesterday, Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said they would need to gain a better understanding of what their candidates have to offer in order to arrive at a wise decision.

“After the nomination on Nov 5, the campaigning including ceramah will commence. Our young friends can grab this opportunity to get to know about their candidates.

“They ought to dig deeper into what development or progress their candidates can bring about for their own community, or if their candidates are capable of solving problems for them,” he said during his Facebook Live session.

Wee believed that individuals aged as young as 18 have the wisdom and are capable of conducting analysis on various and current situations.

He advised these young ones to observe what their candidates would deliberate during the campaigning period.

For incumbents, he said young voters could learn to judge their performances in the last five years.

“Do not just judge the book by its cover,” he said, hoping that young voters would make a wise call in this general election.

On Chinese-majority seats, Wee felt that the Chinese community should focus on having a stronger voice to bring up their needs.

He said only through stronger representation could the Chinese community have access to better welfare and development.

He thus hoped that Chinese voters would think twice before casting their votes on polling day.

The Election Commission has fixed Nov 5 and Nov 19 as nomination day and polling day respectively for the 15th general election.

Yesterday, caretaker Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said Sarawak recorded a total of 1,943,074 voters for GE15.

He said this marked an increase of 59.14 per cent compared to the 1,220,960 voters registered during the 2018 general polls.

He added that 129,034 voters out of the total are aged between 18 and 20.

Wan Junaidi further said that 50.21 per cent or 975,618 voters in Sarawak are male, and the remaining 49.79 per cent or 967,456 voters female.