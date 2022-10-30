Downstream pepper industry must be strengthened, says Willie

KUCHING (Oct 30): The downstream pepper agricommodity industry needs to be strengthened beyond expectations and norms, said Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin.

He said the benefit of pepper is not only limited to making spice for cooking and food but more than that.

He said nutrients and benefits of pepper cones and leaves must be further studied and expanded for beverages, medicine, beauty treatment, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

“Our struggle in pepper development does not stop here. Be bold, innovative and start now.

“The direction and the ups and downs of the pepper industry lie in our hands,” he said at the launching ceremony of the Pepper Festival here yesterday.

Willie thus invited all parties, especially the gardeners’ combination, investors and industry players to become strategic partners in the (pepper) industry to see the bigger picture.

He said the government must invest and explore opportunities and collaborate to revitalize the economic activity and pepper on a larger scale with modern ways, using skills and technology and high added value.

“We must create the dream team with a win-win pact. There will definitely be returns if we are hardworking, confident, patient and never giving up in our undertaking.

“Growing pepper is no longer a heritage and a traditional job. This perception must be changed because this industry is recognised globally.

“Our farmers should defend the industry and see the local pepper agricommodity as black gold with its own premium quality as well as a unique spicy aroma and unmatched taste in the world,” he said.