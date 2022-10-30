Fadillah: Phase 2 of SSLR, Trans Borneo Highway projects big prospects for Sarawak contractors

KUCHING (Oct 30): Sarawak contractors should grab the opportunity to be involved in the second phase of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) and the Trans Borneo Highway (LTB) projects.

In making this call, caretaker works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said both mega projects would require participation of both small and large companies.

“Those in electrical construction (sector) should take the chance of being involved in these two big projects, which are worth some of RM12 billion, because we need to find contractors involved in the installation of electricity cables and streetlights.

“We expect the works to start in the middle of next year,” he said in his speech for the ‘Bumiputera Contractor and Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme’ in CIDB Convention Centre here yesterday.

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya incumbent, also called upon Bumiputera entrepreneurs and industry players to work together with the state government towards realising its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS).

“Sarawak is a big state; to look ahead and beyond is crucial for the state’s development.

“The global economic downturn and inflation require us to not depend on other countries.

“That is why the federal budget, which was tabled the other day, focuses more on states’ growth.”

Fadillah also called for the Bumiputera industry players to be more creative and innovative in their pursuit towards future prospects.

“The Bumiputera entrepreneurs need to move away from the perception that they are overly dependent on the government for handouts.

“We need to widen our outlook. Our state is big and blessed with many resources.

“Our challenge, however, is that the population is not large and the market is limited.

“That is why we need to accept this as a challenge and create our own opportunities,” he added.