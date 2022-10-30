Fatimah: GE15 more challenging due to new voters

KUCHING (Oct 30): The looming 15th General Election (GE15) will be more challenging compared to previous elections due to the presence of Undi18 voters, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Women chief said in addition to these new voters, there are also those who have been automatically registered to the electoral roll under the automatic voter registration.

“This should be seen as an opportunity for us to strengthen GPS’s position as the first party of choice in the agenda to fight for the well-being and prosperity of the people,” she said at the launch of GPS Women’s GE15 Election Machinery which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Penview Convention Centre here today.

According to Fatimah, the total number of voters for GE15 stood at 1,943,074.

“Of that figure, a total of 975,618 people or 50.21 per cent are male voters while 967,456 are female voters (49.79 per cent) which is almost at par with the number of male voters.

“This is a large number and they needed to be contacted by any means so that our GPS’ message, initiative of GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as well as programmes that greatly benefit the people will reach and convince them that GPS is the best choice,” she said.

Fatimah, who is also Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister, said the history of past elections in Sarawak had shown women were effective in winning votes.

“Their patience, perseverance, loyalty and tenacity have been proven all this while and in addition to that, their femininity has its own advantages in winning votes and convincing people to be loyal with us through thick and thin,” she said.

She reminded members of Women’s Wings from all GPS component parties to move and work as a solid team by helping, complementing, respecting and appreciating one another.

“We ought to put aside matters that can cause division and threaten our unity because as the saying goes, ‘united we stand, divided we fall’.

“Let us put our focus, energy and whatever resources we have to support and bring achievement to the GPS candidates who have been chosen by our party,” she remarked.