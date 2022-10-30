Fire damages three houses in Saratok

BINTULU (Oct 30): Three one-storey terraced houses at Taman Seroja Indah in Saratok were damaged in a fire yesterday.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesman in a statement said the fire had severely damaged one of the houses while the two others were only partially damaged.

Bomba said they were notified of the incident at 6.26pm and deployed 22 firefighters from the Saratok fire station to the scene.

Bomba said upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to put out the fire moments later.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the case of the fire is still being investigated.