GE15: Cops identify less than 100 hotspots, says IGP

MUAR (Oct 30): Police have identified less than 100 areas with hotspot status in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said personnel have been assigned to be stationed at all the hotspots pin-pointed.

“…through intelligence from the district police, we know some areas are quite ‘hot’ in terms of campaigns, emotional sentiments and so on, and having identified them, we have made the appropriate assignments to ‘cool rising temperatures’ when campaigning comes later,” he said.

He said this after the closing ceremony of the Tiger Platoon Basic Course of the Central Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) at the 6th GOF Battalion Camp here today.

He said a policeman would be stationed at each polling channel, which involves more than 38,000 channels in addition to personnel and officers on patrol duty for public control.

“All of them will be on duty starting from the day of nomination, campaigning… to ensure that there are no elements that disrupt public order,” he said.

Acryl Sani also reminded those involved in election campaigning (November 5 to 18) to be orderly, and to adhere to the law and SOP set.

Previously, Acryl Sani was reported to have said that a total of 94,411 out of 120,557 police officers and personnel will be mobilised to face GE15.

The Election Commission (SPR) has set polling day for November 19, with nominations on November 5 while early voting is on November 15. — Bernama