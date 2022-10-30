GE15: Muda announces three parliamentary candidates, more to be named soon

PETALING JAYA (Oct 30): The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) yesterday revealed three of its candidates who will be contesting in the 15th general election (GE15), with more to be announced next week.

Its deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz said the party, formed in September 2020, will contest in Kepala Batas (Penang), Tanjong Karang (Selangor) and Tanjung Piai (Johor).

Amira Aisya, who is also Muda election director, named Danial Abdul Majeed as the candidate for Kepala Batas; Central Executive Committee member Siti Rahayu Baharin (Tanjung Karang) and party co-founder Lim Wei Jiet in Tanjung Piai.

Without disclosing the number of seats allocated to Muda through negotiations with Pakatan Harapan (PH), she said candidates for several other seats will be announced soon, including Sabah, on Tuesday.

Amira Aisya said negotiations with PH this evening finalised three key issues under the election package, including backing Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister candidate.

“There will also be no clash of seats between PH and Muda and Muda will be given the flexibility to use its own party logo,” she said at a media conference at the party headquarters here tonight.

Amira Aisya also said the party will be using PH’s manifesto to woo voters in the upcoming polls, adding that all of the seats to be contested by the party were either rural seats or those held by Barisan Nasional (BN) ministers or deputy prime ministers

Meanwhile, Muda president, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he will be making an announcement on the status of his candidacy for the Muar parliamentary seat, in which he is incumbent, on Wednesday.

This is after the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered him to enter his defence on four charges involving criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of assets and money laundering on Friday.

In GE14, Syed Saddiq, then a PH candidate from Bersatu, defeated the incumbent from BN Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim and Abdul Aziz Talib (PAS) with a 6,953-vote majority.

Syed Saddiq said seat negotiations with PH went well and the total number of seats to be contested will be announced soon.

The Election Commission has fixed Nov 19 as polling day, Nov 5 for nominations while early voting will take place on Nov 15. – Bernama