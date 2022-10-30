GE15: SUPP’s Daniel Sng among three tipped to stand in Sibu seat

SIBU (Oct 30): Treasurer of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch Daniel Sng collected his nomination papers at Wisma Sanyan here Friday.

The businessman, 45, is tipped to be one of three SUPP potential candidates for Sibu seat in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

The others are SUPP Pelawan branch chairman Clarence Ting, who is also Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman, and SUPP Bawang Assan organising secretary Tony Hii.

Speaking to reporters after collecting his nomination forms, Sng called on voters to give a stronger mandate to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government so that it could have a bigger and stronger voice in parliament.

“A stronger mandate will enable the GPS to speak and fight for the rights of Sarawakians as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), especially on health and education autonomy.”

Sng also wanted all SUPP branches in Sibu to remain united after the candidate is confirmed on nomination day.

“It doesn’t matter who is the final candidate picked by the GPS leadership is, but we must stand united and help regain Sibu which has been held by the opposition for the past 12 years.”

On his preparation for the election, Sng said he had gone on a walkabout at Pasai Siong, Nangka, Bawang Assan and Pelawan constituencies to reach out to the voters and provide them services.

“There are many issues that need to be resolved and only through the government could we have a proper platform to settle them issues more appropriately.”

Sng said many voters also approached him and talked about the rising inflation that caused the prices of food to skyrocket.

“Inflation is an international issued due to the knock-off effect of the Russia-Ukrainian war and other factors causing food prices to increase.”

On the increase of more than 30,000 Undi18 voters and about 35 per cent more of first-time voters, Sng hoped they would support GPS candidates.

“They are going to be the kingmaker in this election and hopefully, they will give a stronger mandate to GPS,” he said.