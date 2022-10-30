GTA-Pejuang not racist, hostile towards non-Malays, says Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 30): Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) pro tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stressed that although GTA-Pejuang is a Malay-centric coalition, it is not racist and hostile towards non-Malays.

Thus, said the former Prime Minister, the non-Malays need not fear because GTA Malays will give other races a place in the government.

“Please remember that since Malaysia gained independence, the country has been governed by a Malay-dominant government. However, the non-Malays have always been a step ahead that the Malays are left behind,” he said in his Facebook post today.

According to Dr Mahathir, although efforts are made to reduce the gap between Malays and other races, the rights and progress of business and enterprise of non-Malays are not hindered.

“GTA Malays will uphold the supremacy of the law and the separation of powers between the Legislative, Executive, and Judiciary,” he said.

On Oct 27, Dr Mahathir announced eight Pejuang candidates to contest parliamentary seats in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Among them, Dr Mahathir himself will defend the Langkawi parliamentary seat while the two other incumbents, namely Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, will defend the Jerlun and Kubang Pasu seats, respectively. – Bernama