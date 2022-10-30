IGP: Revised investigation papers on Tommy Thomas to be submitted to AGC

MUAR (Oct 30): Police will submit the revised findings of investigations involving Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) once the process has been completed.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said it involved four investigation papers (IP) regarding the former attorney-general’s memoir, My Story: Justice in the Wilderness, and one IP on Thomas’ statement at a forum on September 17.

“I was informed that we have recorded statements from Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj (Parti Sosialis Malaysia chairman), and there are some things that need to be done following instructions by the AGC.

“So we may need a little more time, and after that, we will submit them back to the AGC to decide and examine the IPs,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade’s Tiger Platoon Unit basic training at the GOF 6th Batallion Camp near here today.

Elaborating, Acryl said Thomas’ statements were recorded in Bukit Aman on October 27, while Jeyakumar’s on October 22, adding that their statements would be taken into account and included with the investigation findings to be updated.

“We (the police) do everything. We recorded statements and take into account everything related to the allegations, and we will hand them over to the AGC,” said Acryl Sani.

He said this when asked about the latest development in the investigation involving the former attorney-general.

On October 28, the AGC was reported to have returned the investigation papers to the police last Tuesday to be completed.

Thomas and Dr Jeyakumar were also reportedly called by the police to have their statements recorded regarding allegations that Thomas made racially charged statements in a forum last month. — Bernama