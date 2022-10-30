Impact of Undi18 voters uncertain as many will find it hard to return, says SUPP man

KAPIT (Oct 30): The impact of young first-time voters in the coming general election remains uncertain, especially for rural constituencies, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kapit Youth chief Tommy Wong.

He said this is because many of those aged 18 to 21 are working or studying outside Sarawak, and may not be able to afford to return to cast their vote.

“It’s really anyone’s guess how much of an impact the Undi18 voters will have this election as many of them are not around, and will likely not be able to return due to high transportation costs.

“Those employed outside Kapit, for example in Peninsular Malaysia, will find the cost to return too expensive,” he said.

Nevertheless, Wong urged those registered to vote in Kapit to make every effort to exercise their democratic rights this election.

He also expressed hope that Kapit incumbent Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Hulu Rajang incumbent Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong will be successful in their defence as they both have good track records in serving the people.

On his prediction of the election results, Wong believes Gabungan Parti Sarawak will win as many as 28 out of the 31 parliamentary seats in the state.

He also said that voters in rural or semi-rural constituencies are more concerned about bread and butter issues, such as putting food on the table for their families.

“We hope that whoever forms the next government will continue to give more attention to Kapit to ensure its continued growth,” he said.