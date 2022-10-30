Kota Kinabalu to have Arts Street

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has been directed to identify a suitable location within the State Capital to be converted into an Arts Street as a tourist attraction and at the same time help boost cultural arts activities in the State.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said there are many suitable historic locations in Sabah that can be turned into a venue for cultural art activities to help local artists.

“I hope City Hall will take immediate action because this will become a new tourist attraction for the state,” he said in his speech for the launching of the Rhythms of Kinabalu 2022: Coming Back Stronger at Lintasan Deasoka, Gaya Street here Saturday night.

The Chief Minister’s speech was delivered by Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister and Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Hajiji said it was important that flora and fauna as well as local cultural diversity be maximised as the means to spur a sustainable and resilient tourism industry, which is one of the main thrusts of the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan.

“In other words, we must ensure culture and arts are preserved and developed in line with other sectors,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the State Government wants the cultural heritage diversity to continue to be empowered so that it will not be sidelined from modernisation and present technology.

“We do not wish to see our own culture and arts being eroded by modernisation. More worrying is that we will lose our cultural heritage because there is no preservation or continuity,” he said.

He noted that the Music Rights Sabah Berhad (MRS), a government-authorised music licensing body, was formed in January this year to look after the rights and welfare of local artists in Sabah.

The Chief Minister was elated to see the colourful and glittering performances during the Rhythms of Kinabalu, which involved some 200 artists from all genres.

“The Government really hope this programme would assist in promoting the treasure troves of arts and cultural heritage in the state, as well as discovering more cultures of the various ethnics to be showcased to the world,” he said.

Hajiji believed there is still so much more be it dance or music of the more than 33 ethnicities in Sabah yet to be discovered.

“Dances like Limbai, Sumazau and Magunatip are already widely known but there could still be more that we need to uncover so that it will not be extinct with time,” he said.

Hajiji commended the Tourism, Art and Culture Ministry for successfully organising the programme through the National Cultural and Arts Department in collaboration with the various departments and agencies as well as related non-governmental organisations.

“I am proud to see this programme as it shows strong cooperation between the federal and state governments in showcasing the state’s cultural heritage. Hopefully, this initiative will continue to pick up pace after two years of zero activity due to the pandemic,” he said.