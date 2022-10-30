Local residents can help MBKS to remove unauthorised banners, says Mayor

KUCHING (Oct 30): Local residents can help Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to remove unauthorised banners such as those promoting money-lending, said Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South Mayor said he hoped to see such cooperation from the local community as part of shouldering their civil responsibility to keep the city clean and beautiful.

He explained that the city council was not trying to shirk its duties by asking help from local residents to take down those unauthorised banners.

“It is not that we did not do our job – to take those banners down. Just that after MBKS removes the banners, they (those who put the banners up) will put them up again. This seems never-ending,” he said during his Facebook Live session yesterday.

The mayor was responding to a resident, who enquired about MBKS not removing banners on money-lending.

Wee said local residents can take down those unauthorised banners whenever they come across any.

He said he would take down those banners and throw them into the garbage bin when he came across them.

“Local residents should feel free to get rid of those money-lending banners which have no permit issued by MBKS and are therefore illegal,” he added.

The mayor also advised people against putting up any promotional or election banners on the trees in Padungan area.

According to him, the trees in Padungan area are equipped with beautification items such as lighting.

“What’s more, those trees are just right next to the access road. And we do not want to see any untoward incident,” he said.

Wee hoped that local businessmen and residents would work closely with the city council to preserve Kuching as a beautiful, progressive and liveable city.