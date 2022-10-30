Longhouse folk’s quick action saves Rh Engkalau in Kanowit from being destroyed by fire

KANOWIT (Oct 30): Quick action by the folk of Rumah Engkalau folk at Jalan Bukong Jagoi here saved their 18-door longhouse from being destroyed by fire last night.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, the longhouse folk managed to put out the fire at one of the units of the longhouse before the firefighters’ arrival.

The Bomba spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 9.13pm and nine firefighters from the Kanowit fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire only involved the wooden stove at one of the units of the longhouse which was partially damaged.”

The spokesperson said the firefighters ended the operation after ensuring the situation was safe.