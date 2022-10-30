Max’s accusation does not hold water, says activist

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Dr Maximus Ongkili must realise that he was deeply involved with the then PBS government’s efforts in resolving the Sabah immigrant problem, said activist Dr Chong Eng Leong.

As deputy chairman of the Institute for Development Studies (IDS) then, Chong said Maximus and the IDS chairman Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan facilitated the issuance of Kad Burung-Burung in a joint exercise with the Chief Minister’s Department, that helped in legalising the illegal immigrants in Sabah in 1987 and 1988.

“These Kad Burung-Burung holders are allowed to stay and work in Sabah and Labuan but not permitted to go to the Peninsula. It is one benefit granted to them by the federal authorities, and they are not to be repatriated unless involved in criminal activity.

“Today, these Kad Burung-Burung holders and their families who may be third or fourth generations, continue to stay in Sabah because the then PBS government issued those cards,” said Chong who has researched on the issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah for more than 30 years.

“Sabahans must remember that Kad Burung-Burung under PBS was issued for undocumented immigrants but this did not include Filipino refugees that arrived in the early ’70s up to the early ’80s.

There were 325,000 of such immigrants registered under Kad Burung-Burung in 1988.

“This in many ways indirectly gave legitimacy to those illegal immigrants in Sabah at that time.

“Their families have grown bigger and become part of the immigrant problem in Sabah.

“Obviously PBS, Maximus and Jeffrey are playing politics because they were part of the Barisan Nasional government that allowed it to fester.

“BN’s wins in some areas including the Likas state seat in 1999 were clear signs that the electoral roll was polluted,” he said referring to the court findings during the election petition for Likas in 1999.

Chong said today, these same players are talking with forked tongues blaming Warisan and its president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal of being “PTI” supporters.

“Maximus must specify what he meant by accusing Warisan of being a PTI party. Going by what he is saying, how could a Malaysian party accept non-citizens as members?

“Max is an educated senior minister but I believe he is either ignorant of the law or obviously playing politics.

“His accusation does not hold water because he referred to PTI as being undocumented. Is he referring to those who got identity cards or ICs decades ago?

“To me Max is having selective memory and has forgotten certain events in the past,” he said.

The National Registration Department, Home Ministry and the federal government are all part of one government, of which GRS and BN are members, who have the power to grant citizenship and ICs without question.

“All these occurred well before Warisan was formed in 2016. It is ridiculous to blame Warisan and its leaders for something that was done more than three decades ago.

“Everyone responsible for Projek IC were named in the RCI on illegal immigrants in Sabah. Why look at Warisan and Shafie and dump the whole blame on him?

“I see blaming Shafie is convenient for GRS, PBS, STAR and Bersatu. This is because he is from the east coast of Sabah.

“Shafie only joined Umno in late 1994, well after Projek IC started.

“Three months ago, Max himself referred to BN issuing those ICs.”

Chong pointed out that the MIC deputy president, Datuk Murugan Savaranan himself said that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gave out ICs to immigrants.

Hence, MIC considered the MyKad of its Sabah chief, Peer Mohamad Kadir to be a non-issue.

However, Peer as witness number 116 for the RCI on illegal immigrants in Sabah, had admitted he was born in India but his IC stated his place of birth as Sabah.

“Everyone knows from the RCI report that the Sabah Umno Task Force was set up in 1991.

“Their job was to look for illegal immigrants, give them ICs, register as Umno members and then as voters.

“Who has the power to legalise illegal immigrants? Shafie or the state government with the help of the federal government?

“It is time for GRS BN to stop blaming others and driving up public emotions but failing to provide solutions,” he said.

Dr Chong has joined Warisan to continue the struggle for Sabah and to resolve the long perennial illegal immigrants issue.