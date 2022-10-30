Next DUN sitting to be held from Nov 21, says Speaker

KUCHING (Oct 30): The next State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting will be held right after the 15th General Election (GE15), starting from Nov 21.

This was confirmed by Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar who said the Sitting will take place until the end of November.

“DUN Sitting will be held on Nov 21 until the end of the month.

“I will elaborate more on this at a press conference in the afternoon of Nov 20,” he told reporters when met after attending the launching ceremony of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Women’s GE15 Election Machinery at Penview Convention Centre here today.

When asked whether the anti-hopping law would be one of the Bills tabled during this Sitting, Asfia hinted that it could be a possibility.

“Should be, but I cannot reveal now. By Nov 20 afternoon, I will announce,” he said.

Asfia at a press conference in August said the third sitting of the first session for the 19th DUN was expected to be held in November.

He said the august House would normally convene for a meeting again six months after the last Sitting.

This sitting will highly likely include the tabling of the State Budget as it has been a common practice for Sarawak to hold its budget session after the national budget has been announced.

The last DUN Sitting was held from May 17 to 26.