Pacific West Dragon Boat Club row their way to victory at dragon boat regatta

KUCHING (Oct 30): The Pacific West Dragon Boat Club were crowned International Premier Open 20s champions of this year’s edition of the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta today.

The team did well to clock a time of one hour, 10 minutes and seven seconds during the final round of the competition, beating three other teams.

Runner-ups Boneka Paddles – Team B finished the race clocking one hour, 10 minutes and 16 seconds while second runner-ups Kapuas Hulu were unlucky to finish third after given a one second time penalty following a jumpstart after attention, clocking an official time of one hour, 10 minutes and 17 seconds.

Local team Landas had to settle for fourth place in the race, clocking a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 69 seconds.

This year’s edition of the regatta attracted 50 teams comprising 1,453 participants. Countries such as Iran, Georgia, Italy, Cyprus, Bangladesh, UK and UAE sent their teams for the first time.

The prizes for the regatta this year total RM100,000.

There were seven categories namely the International Premier Open 20s; International Premier Open 12s; International Premier Mix 12s (five male and five female paddlers); International Premier Ladies 12s; International Masters Mix 40 and above (for paddlers born in 1982 and before); International Cancer Survivors Race 12s; and Malaysia Closed Men 12s.

The regatta was held from Oct 28-30 and was one of the two main events of the currently ongoing Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2022 held at the Kuching Waterfront.

This year’s Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta which was held from Oct 28 to 30, is one of the two main events of the currently ongoing Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2022 held at the Kuching Waterfront.

The other main event of the festival is the Sarawak Regatta which will be held next week from Nov 4 to 6.