Pay assessment rates for city to progress, says Miri mayor

MIRI (Oct 30): Residents here have been urged to comply with Miri City Council’s (MCC) payment of assessment rates to enable the council to maintain local infrastructure and provide public services.

Mayor Adam Yii, in making this call, said the state government through its Post Covid-19 Initiative has given a 25 per cent off in the first and second half of this year’s assessment bills for all holdings where there are a total of 72,458 properties in Miri as of October this year.

“For those who have made advance payment, the overpayment amount shall be credited into 2023 assessment bill,” said Yii, also a Pujut assemblyman, in his address at the launching of the ‘Assessment Rates 2022 Awareness Promotion’ roadshow in Tudan here yesterday.

In line with the digital economy and in gearing Miri towards a smart city status, he advised ratepayers to make online payment via the S Pay Global app, Service Sarawak website and app, as well as the Pay Bills Malaysia website.

“The payment methods are at your fingertips to avoid the inconvenience of queuing at the counter,” he said.

“MCC would also like to advise ratepayers to update details such as contact numbers, email addresses and correspondence addresses with the Rating and Valuation Department,” he said, adding that this was to ensure that all assessment rates, notices and letters could reach the recipients.

“I would like to thank all Mirians for their payment contributions and together we will develop Miri into a lovely resort city where we can proudly say ‘Miri is my home, my pride’,” he noted.

The two-day roadshow which ends today (Oct 30) , is organised by MCC’s Rating and Valuation Department in collaboration with Service Sarawak.

It runs from 9am to 5pm at Everwin Supermarket in Tudan.

Those who make assessment rate payment at the roadshow are eligible to redeem a 2kg bottle of Merris Cooking Oil from the council, while stocks last.